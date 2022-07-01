Loss-Making Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Keypath Education International, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers career-relevant online education solutions in North America, Australia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$79m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$88m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Keypath Education International's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Keypath Education International, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Keypath Education International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Keypath Education International currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

