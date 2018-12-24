Loss-Making Kibaran Resources Limited (ASX:KNL) Expected To Breakeven

Kibaran Resources Limited’s (ASX:KNL): Kibaran Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite and nickel properties in Tanzania and Australia. On 30 June 2018, the AU$37m market-cap posted a loss of -AU$3.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is KNL’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for KNL’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Expectation from Metals and Mining analysts is KNL is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$17m in 2021. Therefore, KNL is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which KNL must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 103% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, KNL may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for KNL given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. KNL currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that KNL has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

