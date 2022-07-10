Loss-Making Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Laureate Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAUR) future prospects. Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. With the latest financial year loss of US$295m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$175m, the US$1.9b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Laureate Education will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Laureate Education is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Consumer Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$119m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Laureate Education given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

