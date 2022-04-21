Loss-Making MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at MannKind Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNKD) future prospects. MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The US$878m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$81m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which MannKind will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

MannKind is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$26m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 59% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MannKind's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. MannKind currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

