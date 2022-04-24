Loss-Making Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Set To Breakeven

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. The US$267m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$45m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Mawson Infrastructure Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Mawson Infrastructure Group

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Mawson Infrastructure Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Mawson Infrastructure Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Mawson Infrastructure Group to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Mawson Infrastructure Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Mawson Infrastructure Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Mawson Infrastructure Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Mawson Infrastructure Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.