Loss-Making Miliboo Société anonyme (EPA:ALMLB) Expected To Breakeven

Miliboo Société anonyme's (EPA:ALMLB): Miliboo Société anonyme designs and provides furniture. On 30 April 2019, the €9.7m market-cap posted a loss of -€932.0k for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on ALMLB’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for ALMLB.

ALMLB is bordering on breakeven, according to Consumer Durables analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of €450k in 2022. So, ALMLB is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will ALMLB have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 55%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, ALMLB may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for ALMLB given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ALMLB currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and ALMLB has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

