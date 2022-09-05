Loss-making MoneyMe (ASX:MME) sheds a further AU$57m, taking total shareholder losses to 78% over 1 year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 78% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on MoneyMe because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 55% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

After losing 34% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

MoneyMe wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

MoneyMe's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 52%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. If you need more proof of that, check the share price. (Hint: it tanked 78%). Our mindset doesn't have a lot of time for stocks like this. A healthy aversion to bagholding (holding potentially worthless stocks) sees many shareholders avoid buying shares like this, rightly or wrongly.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt MoneyMe shareholders are happy with the loss of 78% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 55%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for MoneyMe that you should be aware of.

We will like MoneyMe better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

