Loss-making Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) sheds a further US$513m, taking total shareholder losses to 48% over 1 year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) share price is down 48% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.6%. Morphic Holding may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 32% in a month.

With the stock having lost 32% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Morphic Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Morphic Holding saw its revenue fall by 56%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money No surprise, then, that the share price fell 48% over the year. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Morphic Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Morphic Holding shareholders are down 48% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Morphic Holding (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

