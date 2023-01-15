Loss-Making Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nabors Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE:NBR) future prospects. Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The US$1.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$582m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$405m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nabors Industries' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Nabors Industries, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$144m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 107% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nabors Industries' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nabors Industries currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

