Loss-Making Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.'s (NYSE:NOG) future prospects. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$8.4m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$139m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Northern Oil and Gas' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Northern Oil and Gas is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$240m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Northern Oil and Gas' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Northern Oil and Gas is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

