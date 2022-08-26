Loss-Making Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited's (ASX:PAR) future prospects. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a drug repurposing company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. The AU$345m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$39m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Biotechs analysts is that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$2.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

