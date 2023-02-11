Loss-Making Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Precision Drilling Corporation's (TSE:PD) future prospects. Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The CA$1.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$34m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Precision Drilling's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 11 of the Canadian Energy Services analysts is that Precision Drilling is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$235m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Precision Drilling given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Precision Drilling is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Precision Drilling's case is 88%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

