Loss-Making Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$2.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.9m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Rainbow Rare Earths' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Rainbow Rare Earths is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rainbow Rare Earths given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

