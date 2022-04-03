Loss-making ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -18%

·3 min read

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 18%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 6.4%. ReNew Energy Global may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.6% over the last week.

While the stock has risen 8.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because ReNew Energy Global made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year ReNew Energy Global saw its revenue grow by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 18% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think ReNew Energy Global will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 6.4% in the last year, ReNew Energy Global shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 7.2% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ReNew Energy Global that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

