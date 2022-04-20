Loss-Making Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Scotgold Resources Limited's (LON:SGZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The UK£37m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$5.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$8.2m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Scotgold Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Scotgold Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$18m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Scotgold Resources' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Scotgold Resources is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Scotgold Resources' case is 56%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

