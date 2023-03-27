Loss-Making Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The UK£33m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£19m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£24m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Shield Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the British Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Shield Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£4.0m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Shield Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Shield Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

