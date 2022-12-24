Loss-Making Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Set To Breakeven

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. With the latest financial year loss of US$23m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the CA$78m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Steppe Gold's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Steppe Gold is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$3.4m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 179% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Steppe Gold given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Steppe Gold currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

