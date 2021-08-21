Loss-Making SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Set To Breakeven

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. SunOpta Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The CA$1.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$58m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$46m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SunOpta will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

SunOpta is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Canadian Food analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$4.1m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 115% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving SunOpta's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SunOpta currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in SunOpta's case is 48%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of SunOpta to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – SunOpta's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is SunOpta worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SunOpta is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SunOpta’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

