Loss-Making Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Taboola.com Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:TBLA) future prospects. Taboola.com, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. The US$1.3b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$37m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Taboola.com's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Taboola.com is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$44m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 55%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Taboola.com given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

