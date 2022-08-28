Loss-Making Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TENX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. With the latest financial year loss of US$32m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, the US$6.3m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Tenax Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Tenax Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$27m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of -3.6% is expected,

Underlying developments driving Tenax Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

