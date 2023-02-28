Loss-making Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) sheds a further US$214m, taking total shareholder losses to 58% over 1 year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. Thoughtworks Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 19% in thirty days.

After losing 7.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Thoughtworks Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Thoughtworks Holding saw its revenue grow by 29%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 58%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Thoughtworks Holding in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Thoughtworks Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 58% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 2.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Thoughtworks Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

