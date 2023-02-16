Loss-Making Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Set To Breakeven

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. On 30 June 2022, the AU$100m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$12m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Viva Leisure's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Hospitality analysts is that Viva Leisure is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$3.2m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Viva Leisure's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

