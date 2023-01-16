Loss-Making Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a €13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €14m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Vivoryon Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Vivoryon Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Dutch Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €90m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Vivoryon Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Vivoryon Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

