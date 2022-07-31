Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

Kaitlin Sullivan and Judy Silverman
·6 min read

One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia.

The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.

New preliminary findings presented Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego suggest there may be a link, though experts caution that more research is needed.

Full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Previous research has found that some Covid patients go on to develop cognitive impairment after their infection. In the new study — which has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal — researchers in Argentina found that loss of smell during Covid may be a stronger predictor of cognitive decline, regardless of severity of disease.

“Our data strongly suggest that adults over 60 years of age are more vulnerable to cognitive impairment post-Covid if they had a smell dysfunction, regardless of the severity of the Covid,” said study co-author Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman, a professor at Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in Buenos Aires, adding that it’s too soon to tell if the cognitive impairment is permanent.

The study tracked 766 adults ages 55 to 95 for a year after their infection. Nearly 90 percent had a confirmed case of Covid and all completed regular physical, cognitive and neuropsychiatric tests over the course of one year.

Two-thirds of those infected had some type of cognitive impairment at the end of that year. In half of the participants, the impairment was severe.

The researchers did not have hard data on the state of cognitive function of the patients before contracting Covid in order to compare with the findings at the end, but they did ask participants’ families about their cognitive function before infection and did not include people who had clear cognitive impairment before the study.

According to Jonas Olofsson, a professor of psychology at the University of Stockholm who studies the link between sense of smell and dementia risk — and was not involved in the new research, smell loss is a well-established precursor of cognitive decline. It’s also well established that Covid can lead to lasting loss of smell, he said.

“The question is whether those two lines of research intersect,” Olofsson said. “This study is quite tantalizing, although the information that I have seen so far does not allow for any strong conclusions. ”

The smell-brain connection

According to Dr. Claire Sexton, senior director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, “Loss of smell is a signal of an inflammatory response in the brain.”

“We know inflammation is part of the neurodegenerative process in diseases like Alzheimer’s,” Sexton said. But we need to dig deeper into exactly how they are connected.”

A separate study — not related to Covid — published last Thursday in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia probes that connection further. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that not only can a decline in sense of smell over time predict loss of cognitive function, loss of the sense of smell can also be a warning sign of structural changes in regions of the brain important in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Using data from Rush University’s Memory and Aging Project, the researchers tracked loss of smell in 515 older adults over 22 years. They also measured gray matter volume in parts of the brain that were related to dementia and those related to smell.

They found that people whose sense of smell declined faster over time ended up with smaller amounts of gray matter in both of these regions of the brain. The same was not true of parts of the brain tied to vision, suggesting sense of smell has a unique link to cognition in terms of structural differences.

“Not only can change in olfactory function over time predict the development of dementia, but it can also predict the size of those brain regions that are important,” said study leader Dr. Jayant Pinto, director of Rhinology and Allergy at UChicago Medicine.

Smell ‘critical’ for cognition

Covid is not the first virus to cause loss of smell, but virus-related loss of smell was a rare occurrence prior to the pandemic, Pinto said. That means that it’s only recently that scientists are able to conduct large studies on how smell loss caused by a virus may impact cognition.

“Sense of smell is extremely critical for cognition, especially for the brain to handle information about the environment. If you shut down that channel of communication with the brain, it will suffer,” said Dr. Carlos Pardo, a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved with either study.

But whether Covid-related loss of smell can cause cognitive decline remains unclear.

“That’s an open question –– does the injury to the olfactory system from SARS-CoV-2 result in problems not only in the olfactory system, but also in the brain itself?” Pinto said.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

According to Olofsson, the olfactory system — the parts of the brain related to smell, including the olfactory bulb, the part of the brain that processes smell — connects to parts of the brain that process memory. While it’s possible that Covid disrupts the olfactory bulb and then the brain deteriorates around it, Olofsson said this isn’t likely.

“There are a number of other ways in which these two things can be related. The cause may be a pathology that is unrelated to the Covid effect,” he said.

Or Covid may simply amplify existing loss of smell or cognitive decline that went unnoticed before the infection, Olofsson said. Patients may have already been experiencing some cognitive decline when they contracted Covid, or may have already had slight olfactory system impairment, which made them more susceptible to Covid-related smell loss.

“It could be that the olfactory function was maintained despite being atrophied, but when Covid came, it wiped it out,” he said.

If it turns out that Covid smell loss can cause cognitive impairment, understanding the connection could help physicians intervene with loss of smell early and potentially prevent cognitive decline in high-risk people.

“We will be dealing with the endemic circulation of a virus that is not going away,” Pardo said. “If we learn more ways how we are able to recover smell quickly, we may be able to minimize the damage that loss of smell may cause with cognitive issues in people who are susceptible.”

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Signs Someone May Have Dementia According to Experts

    Almost 14 million Americans are projected to have dementia by 2060, according to the CDC. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease, accounting for two-thirds of dementia. "Alzheimer's is a heart-breaking disease," says Yale Medicine's Christopher van Dyck, MD, a geriatric psychiatrist who conducts research in the Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit. "Dementia is a decline in cognitive function that impairs daily living, to a point where a person is no longer independent." Here are s

  • Biden Speaks After Positive COVID Test on Saturday

    President Joe Biden posted a video clip to Twitter on Saturday afternoon after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning in what his physician called a rebound case. Photo: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

  • Here's how to create a cozy porch your neighbors will be jealous of

    Planning to give your porch a makeover? Then go ahead and these amazing Amazon finds that will surely leave your neighbors jealous.

  • Declutter your closet with this space-saving hack

    If your closet is in need of some major organization, check out these convenient storage containers.

  • Miami bank gets $250 million from Treasury for loans to minority businesses

    Banesco USA, a Miami bank focused on commercial lending in South Florida and Puerto Rico, has received a $250 million capital injection from the U.S. Treasury, which will allow it to increase lending to small and large companies, especially those owned by minorities.

  • In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID￼

    Moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave […] The post In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • To mask or not to mask? What to know to keep your child safe from COVID this school year

    Tarrant County had over 610,000 total COVID cases on Friday. The rise in cases coincided with the spread of the omicron BA.5 strain in the United States, which started increasing in June.

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • A 31-Day Strength Training Workout for Beginners

    Learn the basics and start building muscle mass with this one-month plan for beginners.

  • Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for second day in a row in ‘rebound’ case

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

  • The start of a plateau? COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations stagnant in Kansas City

    Case numbers may be leveling, but doctors warn that the metro is still experiencing high levels of infection, and that hospitalizations are still on the rise in other cities.

  • Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to buy lithium from ioneer's Nevada mine

    A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The binding supply deal, announced on Sunday, is the second in less than a month for ioneer and a strong vote of confidence in a project that is racing to be the first new U.S. source of the battery metal in decades. Under the terms of the deal, ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), which was formed by Toyota and Panasonic in 2020 to better compete with battery market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

  • 5 kitchen products you'll wish you would have bought sooner

    Make your time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable with these nifty kitchen gadgets that will make you wonder how you ever survived without them.

  • 'Breaking Bad' Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Attend Debut of Character Statues

    Walter White and Jesse Pinkman statues now live in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the show was shot and set

  • Missile strikes destroy Kharkiv printing house

    STORY: Part of a four-storey building with printing facilities collapsed and windows of a nearby high-rise office building were blown out in the eastern part of the city. At least five cars at a private service station close to the printing house were also destroyed.Printing house staff said they produced books for children, encyclopaedias and other teaching material for schools across the country.A preliminary expertise concluded that two Russian "Iskander-M" missiles hit the facilities in the Nemyshlyanskiy district of Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian authorities.The Kharkiv regional military administration reported no casualties or injuries.A Reuters eyewitness saw fragments of concrete more than a hundred meters away from the building following the attack.Missile attacks on Ukraine's second largest city have taken place every night for the past two months.Russia renewed its shelling of the city and the surrounding countryside in what Kyiv says is a bid to force Ukraine to pull resources from the main battlefield in Donbas to protect civilians from attack.Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation."

  • Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

    During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by wide margins that would put the state on the path to Medicaid expansion.

  • How Costumes in ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Pam & Tommy’ Helped Land the Jokes

    Black-ish (ABC) Michelle Obama is coming to dinner! Obviously, the best-dressed family on television would bring their sartorial A-game, thanks to nine-time Emmy nominee Michelle Cole — earning her fifth nom for her work on the final season of the Kenya Barris-created sitcom. While hosting the 44th first lady (playing herself), the Johnsons invited the […]

  • India and Pakistan cricket fans find common ground at 'Friendly Games'

    Pakistan and India fans mingled at Edgbaston on Sunday during the much-anticipated Commonwealth Games clash between the South Asian rivals, with supporters hailing the occasion as a chance to increase harmony.

  • Police find body of driver, truck that drove into ocean off Hull

    Divers found the body of a woman in the waters off Hull after a pickup truck went into the ocean.

  • Why are Asian Americans exploring the world of rock climbing? It's 'inclusive' — Chao

    Asian Climbing Tribe, a newly formed organization, is bringing Asian Americans to the burgeoning sport of rock climbing.