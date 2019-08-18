I Lost $34,000 This Week: Here's What I'm Doing About It

It's been an ugly month for investors. Since the S&P 500 reached its all-time (so far) high in July, the market has fallen nearly 5.5% and news headlines are filled with words like "crash" and "fear." The world's economy seems to be at a tipping point. Economic growth is slowing around the world, and many fear that the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight could prove the straw that breaks the camel's back, tipping the world into recession.

The past week has been particularly concerning, and I've personally felt the impact of the market's turmoil. At market close on Aug. 15, my family's combined portfolio had lost a painful $34,000 since Monday, falling substantially more than the market's average over the same period.

A person holding a one hundred dollar bill and setting it on fire with a lighter. More

It's felt like this for a lot of people lately. Image source: Getty Images.

I don't know about you, but $34,000 is a lot of money for me and my family, and it's not easy watching that much real wealth evaporate into thin air.

What happened to my money?

Without making too fine a point about it, my portfolio got pummeled. It was in part due to timing -- earnings season corresponding with the economic uncertainty that's driving the news cycle. But it's also the product of how I've chosen to invest.

My portfolio is heavily weighted to growth stocks. Here are five of my largest individual stock investments and how they performed over the past week:

Company Sector Returns From Aug. 12 to Aug. 16 NV5 Global Infrastructure engineering (7.2%) The Trade Desk Online advertising (8.7%) MercadoLibre E-commerce (8.8%) Vestas Wind Systems Energy (wind turbine maker) (8.9%) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Energy (natural gas and renewable natural gas for transportation supplier) (13%)

Returns as of 2:30 P.M. EDT on Aug. 16, 2019.

Without getting too deep in the weeds on my personal investments, suffice it to say that these five stocks are pretty representative of how a substantial portion of my portfolio moved this week.

It's actually even worse...

While the past week has been painful, the beating didn't actually begin this past Monday. If you go back to July 15, when the S&P 500 peaked, every single one of these stocks has fallen even more -- in some cases substantially -- than the table above shows.

And that's translated over to my entire portfolio. Since that day, my portfolio has lost more than $90,000 in value, and far underperformed the stock market average over that period.

Here's what I'm doing about it

In short, nothing outside of my existing investing plan. These kinds of weeks -- and even months -- are well within what I expect to see happen. This is what stocks do.

Let me give you a little context to explain why I'm willing to subject myself to this pain. I'm 42 (my wife's the same age) and the vast majority of our portfolio is invested in retirement accounts. And since we are both nearly a quarter century away from retirement age, these losses don't really affect my financial situation, at least not in a way that has me rethinking what I own and how I invest.

