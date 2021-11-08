I lost 40 pounds. Here are 11 Trader Joe's products that have helped me keep the weight off years later.

I lost 40 pounds three years ago. Gabriella Sorrento

I lost 40 pounds 3 years ago, and these Trader Joe's swaps have helped me keep the weight off.

I'm a big fan of the store's fall products, like pumpkin butter and pumpkin-spice granola bark.

It's easy to swap out soy sauce for coconut aminos and bacon for wild salmon.

Wild salmon is a great replacement for bacon or deli meat.

Trader Joe's wild sockeye salmon. Gabriella Sorrento

I love wild salmon because it's so versatile, and it's rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

For breakfast, it's great on top of organic bread with sliced avocado. At lunch, I'll eat it on top of a salad or inside a sandwich. It's also great just as a snack with some crackers.

I marinate meat with smoky coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.

Trader Joe's smoky-barbecue coconut aminos. Gabriella Sorrento

Trader Joe's smoky-barbecue flavored coconut aminos make a great marinade for chicken, red meat, or jackfruit — especially if you're trying to lower your sodium or soy intake.

If I want a sweet topping, I look for one with pure ingredients, like Trader Joe's maple butter.

Trader Joe's seasonal maple butter. Gabriella Sorrento

I want to indulge in all of the store's fall goodies just like everyone else, and luckily, there are some products with really great ingredients.

If I want something sweet to top my pancakes, waffles, or toast, I'll grab Trader Joe's maple butter made with pure maple syrup over something made with corn syrup.

Instead of ordering takeout, I opt for yellow jackfruit curry.

Trader Joe's yellow jackfruit curry. Gabriella Sorrento

If you get weekly takeout curry cravings, Trader Joe's yellow jackfruit curry with jasmine rice is the perfect meal to stash in the freezer.

The ingredients are simple and delicious.

It's fun to swap out regular mashed potatoes for a sweet-potato version.

Trader Joe's frozen mashed sweet potatoes. Gabriella Sorrento

There's only one ingredient in this Trader Joe's freezer staple, and that's sweet potatoes.

The mashed sweet potatoes make a great side dish, and since it's from the freezer aisle, it's super easy to keep on hand and prepare quickly.

I don't demonize regular potatoes in my diet, but it's great to switch them up from time to time.

I'm much more satisfied with a bowl of oatmeal topped with pumpkin butter than sugary cereal.

Trader Joe's seasonal pumpkin butter. Gabriella Sorrento

I don't think there's anything wrong with starting your day with something sweet, but I still want it to be filling and energizing.

Trader Joe's seasonal pumpkin butter is made from great ingredients, and it can be put on oatmeal, toast, or pancakes.

I can make delicious tacos at home with Trader Joe's corn tortillas.

Trader Joe's corn tortillas. Gabriella Sorrento

Whenever I have a fast-food-taco craving, I can whip up a slightly healthier version at home using the store's corn tortillas.

They're made of just three ingredients, corn, water, and lime, and they're gluten-free.

Trader Joe's brown rice-and-quinoa fusilli is a filling protein boost.

Trader Joe's brown rice-and-quinoa pasta. Gabriella Sorrento

I've tried a lot of pasta alternatives, but the store's brown rice-and-quinoa fusilli is by far my favorite.

It tastes so good, I don't even notice that it's only made of brown rice, quinoa, and water.

When I want to reach for the candy bowl, I munch on pumpkin-spice granola bark.

Trader Joe's pumpkin-spice granola bark. Gabriella Sorrento

When I get a sweet tooth in the afternoon, instead of reaching for a candy bar, I stock up on Trader Joe's pumpkin-spice granola bark.

It's loaded with great ingredients, the chocolate is super smooth, and it's not too pumpkin-spicy.

If I'm craving hard candy, I reach for the store's watermelon jerky.

Trader Joe's watermelon jerky. Gabriella Sorrento

Trader Joe's watermelon jerky is amazing. It has a crunch similar to hard candy, it's so sweet and delicious, and its only ingredient is watermelon.

If you're looking to curb candy cravings, this could be a great swap.

I like stocking my freezer with the piccolo pizzas.

Trader Joe's organic tomato-mozzarella piccolo pizza. Gabriella Sorrento

The ingredients on Trader Joe's tomato-mozzarella piccolo frozen pizza get me so excited.

If I'm in a time crunch and need to eat something fast, I'd pick it over delivery pizza any day.

Keep in mind, none of the foods on the list are "good" or "bad," they're just what helped me lose weight. I'm not a medical expert — you should always consult your doctor before changing your diet.

