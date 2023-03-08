'I lost my best friend.' Canton woman gets prison term for brother's overdose death

Robert Urban, right, Tuscarawas County assistant prosecutor, addresses the court during the sentencing of Tabbetha D. Perez. She appeared Tuesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court before Judge Michael Ernest.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Canton woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for supplying drugs to her brother, which resulted in his death.

Tabbetha Perez, 36, learned her punishment Tuesday from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest for corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs. Corrupting another with drugs is furnishing drugs to another person and causing serious physical harm to that person.

She is already serving a two-year sentence on unrelated drug charges.

"Here we are again on another tragic tale of life and death in the drug culture," Assistant Prosecutor Robert Urban said in presenting the state's case.

On April 18, 2021, she and her brother, Jesse A. Mencer, 40, took drugs at the same time at a home in New Philadelphia. Both overdosed. According to Urban, Perez regained consciousness after three doses of Narcan but her brother died.

Perez, who appeared in court through a video link, said she was sorry for what happened. "I lost my best friend. I lost my brother," she told Ernest.

Tabbetha D. Perez listens to Judge Michael Ernest during her sentencing Tuesday on drug-related charges in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Perez and her brother both overdosed after taking what they thought to be cocaine. Perez was revived but her brother died.

In imposing the sentence, the judge said, "This is the worst case scenario of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in drugs where in the end someone dies as a result of these activities."

Her also ordered Perez to pay $2,586 in restitution to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. While this case was pending, Perez fled to Nevada, Urban said. The $2,586 was the amount it cost the sheriff's office to bring her back to Ohio.

