‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse

A woman says she doesn’t know what made her neighbor shoot and kill her spouse as she sat on her porch.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Jones there was some sort of feud going on.

The wife of the woman killed says her whole world came crashing down when she got the news that Jae Bellamy had been gunned down on the porch of their apartment July 28 at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments.

Officers say Jamilah Garcia Lopez, 37, pulled out a gun and shot Jae, killing her. Lopez now faces malice murder and aggravated assault.

