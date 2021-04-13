I lost both my legs fighting in Afghanistan. Staying there doesn't honor our troops.

Dan Berschinski
·5 min read

I was a high school senior when our nation was attacked by al-Qaida on 9/11. By 2009, I was a United States Army infantry platoon leader deployed to Afghanistan. This was eight years after small teams of Green Berets and CIA personnel first invaded Afghanistan, routed the Taliban and largely destroyed the al-Qaida forces that had taken refuge in that country.

Eight long years after 9/11, I was one of 68,000 American troops, many of us part of the "surge," working to bring security and governance to the country. Today, it has been almost 12 years since I was in Afghanistan, and now our nation is approaching its 21st year of war there.

More years, more money, more lives

Last year, when asked a question about the planned drawdown of forces in Afghanistan, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “We believe that now after 20 years — two decades of consistent effort there — we’ve achieved a modicum of success.

The Biden administration now faces a tough dilemma: Does it stick with the Trump administration’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops by May 1? Does it backtrack on recent negotiations with the Taliban and extend the timeline for withdrawal to an unknown later date? Or does the Biden administration capitulate to a national security establishment that over two decades has proved unable to achieve anything more than “a modicum of success” and is unwilling to consider doing anything other than more of the same: more years, more money, and more lives?

Dan Berschinski in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2018.
Dan Berschinski in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 2018.

Why is America still fighting this endless war? There are a few reasons:

One is because no one wants to be the president or the general who loses the war. While both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump ran campaigns promising to extricate America from the war, neither did. And even when top military leaders acknowledge the reality of the war as Gen. Milley did with his “modicum of success” statement in December, or Gen. John Nicholson’s testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee in 2017 where he characterized the war as a “stalemate,” they fail to offer any alternative to the 20-year long status quo of more time and more resources.

Veteran: When I came home from Afghanistan, everyone wanted to know, 'Was it worth it?'

Another reason is the false premise that a weak, ungoverned Afghanistan will be a haven for terrorists who will then assemble and attack us like al-Qaida did on 9/11. Our country has been spared another major terrorist attack not because we have invaded and occupied Iraq and Afghanistan for the past two decades, but because our intelligence services, our police agencies and our special operations forces have been working tirelessly to keep the terrorist threat at bay.

The Sept. 11 attacks occurred because international terrorism had not been a primary focus for our intelligence community. That certainly is not the case today. It’s time that we acknowledge terrorism for what it is — international organized crime. These criminal organizations are best countered not by large-scale deployment of troops, but by close cooperation with our international partners, focused diplomacy and shared intelligence.

Honor our troops — bring them home

Perhaps the weakest rationale for remaining in Afghanistan occasionally employed by the foreign policy establishment is the sunken cost fallacy: To walk away now would be to disrespect the sacrifices — in limbs and lives lost — that our military members have made over the past two decades.

This rationale could not be any more wrong. Nearly three-quarters of veterans support a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a poll from Concerned Veterans for America.

We now have 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, our military has lost more than 2,400 lives there and estimates of the war’s cost range in excess of $2 trillion — not including future health care costs for veterans of the war, or the billions of dollars in interest our nation will pay for funding this two-decade-long quagmire with borrowed money.

Women are veterans, too: Female veterans served America, but the VA system doesn't serve and protect them

I lost both my legs fighting in Afghanistan in 2009. Soldiers I served with lost their lives. This year’s pomegranate harvest in Kandahar grows in soil that has been soaked with 20 years worth of American sweat and blood. At this point, the only way to honor our military’s selfless service is to declare an end to this Sisyphean task.

Back in 2009, Vice President Joe Biden advocated for a smaller footprint and a more focused approach in Afghanistan. Obama instead increased troop levels to more than 100,000 and gave the war possibly another decade of life. Vice President Biden was correct back then. Let’s hope President Biden has the courage to be correct right now.

Dan Berschinski is a West Point graduate and a retired U.S. Army captain. He is a senior fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, an organization of independent veteran military and national security experts.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veteran: Honor our troops by ending the forever war in Afghanistan

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Turkish TV Dramas Take Edgier Turn in Aim for Bigger Global Sales

    Turkish TV dramas continue to make inroads around the world, primarily in linear and pay-TV slots congenial to these sophisticated soaps, which are generally sold in packages of 100 commercial hours per show. But bolder new titles in six-10 episode formats are increasingly being made for streaming platform play. “The market is hot: we are […]

  • Italian military chief envisions the Tempest fighter zapping missiles

    Gen. Enzo Vecciarelli made the prediction at a Rome seminar on missile defense, stating that directed-energy weapons were “probably the future” when it came to stopping the hypersonic missiles now being developed around the world.

  • Student dead, officer injured after gunfire erupts at Knoxville high school

    The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of an armed person at Austin-East Magnet High School.

  • Blue Origin's 15th New Shepard test flight serves as an astronaut rehearsal

    The launch window for New Shepard's 15th test flight opens on April 14th, 9AM Eastern time. That particular test, aptly codenamed NS-15, will serve as a verification step for the vehicle and its operations prior to flying astronauts to suborbital space.

  • Altered photos of Cambodian torture victims stir controversy

    Cambodians on Monday continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement. Vice on Friday published an interview with Matt Loughrey, who had colorized photos taken of prisoners of the Khmer Rouge's notorious S-21 prison in Phnom Penh, where an estimated 17,000 people suspected of being enemies of the communist regime were jailed and tortured before being executed. Vice has since taken the article off its website and released a statement saying it was investigating the issue.

  • Parts shortage forces months-long layoffs for thousands at Kansas City Ford, GM plants

    “There should always be a Plan B,” said the president of UAW Local 31. “Where is it?”

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Slightly Positive

    Crude oil markets were quite choppy during the day on Monday but ended the session somewhat positive as we continue to see quite a bit of noise in the market.

  • All schools in Ontario to shut and go to online learning

    All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more contagious variants, Ontario's premier announced Monday. Premier Doug Ford said his government is moving to online-only after the April break this week. Schools in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, were already shut since last Wednesday.

  • European rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccination delayed after series of clotting cases

    Johnson and Johnson's vaccination rollout in Europe has been delayed following reports of blood clots in the United States. Six women, between the ages of 18 and 48, developed a rare blood disorder within two weeks of receiving the single dose vaccination. One woman has died, while another is in a critical condition in hospital. The cases are currently being reviewed with European health agencies, according to a statement released by Johnson & Johnson. "We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities," it said. "We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe." To date at least 6.8 million people in the US have been inoculated with the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it was investigating clots, in combination with reduced platelet counts in a joint statement on Tuesday.

  • Hank Azaria wants to apologize to every Indian for voicing Apu on ‘The Simpson’s’

    Apu is “practically a slur at this point,” the voice actor said

  • U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in over 8-1/2 years

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed a firming in underlying prices last month as strong demand bumps against supply constraints. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient.

  • Tucker Carlson is repeatedly using his platform to downplay white supremacy and violence, critics say

    Experts say Carlson's bid to portray white nationalism as part of a liberal plot feeds the prejudices of his fans and gives the GOP an easy ride.

  • Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

  • U.S. urges pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns

    U.S. officials call for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after serious blood clots in six recipients were reported.

  • US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Matthew Lewis says Alan Rickman took him aside for career advice on the last day of 'Harry Potter' filming

    Neville Longbottom actor Lewis worked with Rickman for 10 years, but it wasn't until the final day of shooting that they connected.