'We all lost a bright star': Remembering West Manchester Twp. Police Chief Arthur Smith Jr.

Law enforcement and family are mourning the loss of retired West Manchester Township Police Chief Arthur Smith Jr., who died on Oct. 9. He was 69.

"I lost my heart, but I think overall, we all lost a bright star," his wife, Pamela Smith, said.

Art Smith started his career with the Dallastown Borough Police Department in 1975 and joined the West Manchester Township force as a patrolman a year later. He worked his way up through the ranks, becoming a detective and a detective sergeant before taking the helm as chief in 2001.

He retired as police chief in 2017 and subsequently worked as chief county detective at the York County District Attorney's Office for four years.

What his family and law enforcement remember about Smith was his ability to listen, help people and be a servant. As police chief, he had an open-door policy, allowing anyone to come and talk with him about problems in their jobs and private lives. He was a counselor, said retired Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Snell, who worked with Smith in the department for 40 years.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday recalled Smith as a nice, caring person.

"Anytime someone had a problem he would stop everything he was doing ... and put whatever time it took into helping that person solve the issue they were facing," he said. "It's a different generation, and, you know, we're all better off for having spent time with him."

Pamela Smith recalled how people would stop and talk to her husband while they were out for dinner or shopping. She would ask him who the person was, and he'd explain that it was someone he had arrested.

"I would be amazed that they would be just talking like they were friends, and so Art always treated everybody with respect and he truly felt that his job was to serve the community and to be an advocate for the community," she said.

Chief Arthur Smith was an advocate for children

Smith was instrumental in establishing programs in York County to help improve child abuse investigations and assist the victims, Snell said.

Smith helped to start the York County Children's Advocacy Center, whose mission is to reduce the trauma of child abuse investigations as well as prevent such cases, according to the nonprofit. He served on the board for years and received the inaugural Hero for Children Award in 2018.

He also was part of the Safe Kids Initiative in York County, Snell said. It involved public and private organizations whose purpose was to identify and prevent childhood injuries through education. It encouraged parents to have their children ride in car safety seats and youths to wear helmets while riding a bicycle.

The intiative included a fingerprinting program, which allowed parents to receive a card with a photograph of their children and their fingerprints in case they were abducted.

Smith also was head of the York County Care Team, an emergency child abduction response team, Snell said. It is comprised of federal, state and local agencies that respond to cases of missing, abducted, and endangered children.

York County was one of the first teams in the nation to receive accreditation through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Snell said.

Smith served as a leader and mentor for others

In his police work, Smith was tenacious in investigating any type of incident involving victims, Snell said. He treated the victims like they were his family.

Smith explored every facet of an investigation, and more often than not, he was able to make an arrest and conviction on the matter, Snell said.

In the York County District Attorney's Office, the detectives division handles cases from across the county and support law enforcement with investigations. It also oversees the York County Drug Task Force.

Through Smith's leadership, Sunday said, he helped to establish the law enforcement center, a place where police work together on large scale drug investigations, cyber crime and the forensics team.

Smith served as a leader and mentor for young police officers, detectives and prosecutors.

"... he always took the time to sit down with us and and talk through the issues we were having, to let us know that, you know, things we were facing were normal challenges in in our chosen profession," Sunday said.

Smith reminded them that the correct path is often the hardest.

Smith's daughter, Melissa Messick, said her father gave 100 percent to everything he did in his work in law enforcement and the community.

Chief liked to cook to decompress from his work

Smith had two great loves: his police work and his family, his wife said.

His family recalled how he like to cook, and he was good at it. It was his way of decompressing after coming home from work.

"My dad made the best lasagna," Messick said. "It was amazing, and he had the secret to it that even if I try for the rest of my life, I will never get it right."

For family gatherings, he would make chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, she said. It was a family favorite.

Smith also had the absolute best laugh, his daughter said.

"He could always tell a story and he could always make you laugh, and he would start laughing so hard that he would start crying," she said.

Snell said he saw that in their police work, too. Smith could have a good time, and it was something the officers needed with all of the tragedy, pain and suffering that they see.

Large turnout expected for Smith's Celebration of Life

Outside of police work, Smith was involved with the Masons. He was born and raised in Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown, and served on the church council. The family has been worshipping at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Manchester Township for the last four years.

He also was active with the fire department and the West York ambulance, his family said.

Snell and the family said they expected a large turnout for his celebration of life on today at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The church plans to livestream the service on its Facebook page.

"Arthur is is just an amazing person, and you know, the impact that he's had on our community will last for probably generations," Sunday said. "... he'll be missed by many people."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 'We all lost a bright star': Remembering Police Chief Arthur Smith Jr.