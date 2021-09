Associated Press

Paraguay's crucial outlet to the sea fell to its lowest level in at least 117 years on Thursday, threatening massive economic losses to the small South American nation. Government figures showed the Paraguay River at 56 centimeters (22 inches) below reference in Asuncion, the capital, about 2 centimeters below last year's previous record. Oscar Hugo Rodríguez Salcedo, manager of hydrological observations for Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology, said it was the lowest level recorded at the capital since records began in 1904.