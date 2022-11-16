Lost your cell at EDC? Backpack full of stolen phones recovered, Orlando police say

If you went to Electric Daisy Carnival and got separated from your cell phone, the Orlando Police Department might be looking for you.

OPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of more than 70 cellphones that were stolen during last weekend’s EDC event at Camping World Stadium.

Detectives said they busted three people connected to a backpack loaded with the stolen devices.

Detectives are currently in the process of identifying the owners of over 70 stolen cell phones during EDC weekend. Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3 individuals who had a backpack containing the stolen cellphones. pic.twitter.com/dIqqUHkA5i — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 15, 2022

Police didn’t release suspects’ names but said “proactive steps” led them to the arrests.

The Orlando Police Department is asking anyone who lost a phone at EDC to submit their information on the EDC website.

