'Lost as to what would come next,' parents concerned after BCPSS shuts down virtual school program
Charm City Virtual Program was created shortly after the pandemic began. It was a way for students who were succeeding in virtual learning, to continue that journey. Many parents say it saved their children, students who had learning difficulties or health challenges that made it hard for them to learn in traditional schools. https://www.wmar2news.com/local/lost-as-to-what-would-come-next-parents-concerned-after-bcpss-shuts-down-virtual-school-program