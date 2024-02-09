'We lost dad!': Girl, 8, helps Oak Creek cops track down men who abducted her and her sister

An 8-year-old girl's quick thinking helped Oak Creek police nab three men who stole a car with her and her younger sister still inside.

Bobby Joe Reed III, 21, of Milwaukee, Bedee Usama, 17, of Milwaukee, and Ladarius Wright, 20, of South Milwaukee, each were formally charged on Friday with abduction of a child as a party to a crime. They also face other charges stemming from the Feb. 4 incident.

Each was in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Friday for initial appearances. They did not enter pleas.

Police say the men carefully crafted a plan to steal a vehicle from a service station, but things fell apart when one of them noticed children inside.

More: Police records tell two stories about the fate of Alexis Patterson. This is one account.

How did things unfold?

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Kwik Trip in the 6300 block of South 27th Street for a report of a kidnapping. The victim told police he had finished washing his silver 2013 BMW and had stepped out of the vehicle to dry it when a man in a Buick approached and asked for directions.

The man said his phone was broken.

That was a distraction; police say the victim said he then heard his car driving away. His two young daughters, ages 8 and 2, were still inside.

Moments later, another person called 911 and said they followed the stolen vehicle to 26th and West Ramsey Avenue, where it was parked.

Officers located the BMW and the children, but no adults were around. Police believe the 911 caller actually was one of the suspects, according to the complaint.

More: Police say Milwaukee man kidnapped 15-year-old, assaulted her in hotel room

A young victim aids in the search for the suspects

The older child later told police the car thief ordered her to get out of the vehicle, but she wouldn't abandon her sister.

The thief eventually got out of the BMW and hopped into another vehicle, leaving the children alone.

At some point during the crime, the girl noticed her father's cell phone was in the car. She called her mother. The call went to voicemail; the girl left a message crying hysterically.

“Mom, I need you - we lost dad!” the girl says in the message. The younger girl can be heard in the background asking, “Where is dada?”

The father was able to describe the suspect who distracted him ― a heavyset man who weighed about 250-275 pounds, in his early 20s, with a round face and thick, short dreads.

The suspects gave conflicting statements to police

Surveillance video gave police a photo of the Buick and its license plate and led officers to a home on West Nash Street. There, they found the Buick running next to a garage in the alley. Reed was in the front passenger seat.

According to the complaint, Reed told police the Buick had been stolen around 6 a.m. with his phone inside but that he recovered it at 6700 Oklahoma Ave. around 1 p.m.

A search of Reed's phone turned up phone calls and text messages during the time the Buick was supposedly stolen. One of the message from Reed to the vehicle's owner was "tell them I told you the car was stolen. While you was at work at 5 a.m.," the complaint said.

Reed was arrested and denied being involved in the theft and kidnapping.

Detectives’ investigation determined Reed to be connected to Wright. Investigators believe Wright was the man who distracted the father.

Police went to a home on the 400 block of Southtowne Drive in South Milwaukee to find Wright. When they arrived, Wright, armed with a handgun, ran from a parked car into an apartment, followed by another man who was wearing clothing similar to that of a third person seen in the Kwik Trip video, according to the complaint.

The two men surrendered after a 45-minute standoff, the complaint said. A 9 mm Taurus pistol was recovered.

The suspects cased the area before abduction

Police believe the suspects drove around Kwik Trip numerous times looking for a vehicle to steal.

They believe Usama got behind the wheel of the BMW after the father walked to Reed and Wright.

Usama told investigators he realized there were children in the car when he was stopped at the red light on 27th and West College Avenue, the complaint said.

He told the 8-year-old to get out, then the northbound light turned green, according to the complaint. The car was ditched behind a Batteries Plus.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three men charged with stealing car in Oak Creek with children inside