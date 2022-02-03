Lost dog found; Falls woman charged

Feb. 3—NIAGARA FALLS — There were tears of joy for a South End mom and her children last week, when Falls Police animal control officers finally located their missing family pet after a six-month search.

AC Officer Dave Bower posted to his Niagara Falls Lost and Found Dogs Facebook page that a white miniature poodle named Diore had been reunited with her family.

"Lots of happy tears and smiles from mom and the children," Bower wrote in his post.

But Diore's discovery has also led to charges against a Packard Court woman, who officers say was harboring the missing poodle.

Daniele Turner, 38, 5 Packard Court, Apt. B, was charged with animal cruelty, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Turner has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces further proceedings in Falls City Court.

The grand larceny and possession of stolen property charges are both E class felonies.

Diore was first reported missing Sept. 10 and had been the subject of an exhaustive search by Bower and fellow Animal Control Officer Donald Booth. In a Facebook post on the day Diore went missing, Bower wrote that the poodle was last seen in the area of 12th and Niagara streets.

Bower has said in the past that he and Booth can usually find a missing dog, "within hours, certainly a few days" of their disappearance. But that wasn't the case with Diore.

After adding Diore to the Facebook page Sept. 10, Bower re-posted a picture of the missing poodle on Dec. 3. But it wasn't until he got a call on Jan. 26 that the case of the missing pet was cracked.

According to the report of the incident, it was Turner who contacted police that day. She called and said her husband "found a dog a few months ago" and that she thought the dog "was blind" and asked officers to check the animal.

When Bower arrived at the Packard Court home he found the poodle "matted and extremely emaciated." Turner told him she could not afford to take care of the dog and wanted to turn it in as stray.

Bower took custody of the dog and then scanned it for an identifying microchip. The scanned number came back to the missing miniature poodle Diore.

The animal control officer immediately contacted Diore's owner and then rushed the poodle to veterinary care. The medical report for Diore showed that the dog, which weighed about 25 pounds when she went missing, now weighed just over 8 pounds.

The vet noted some abrasions on the dog and some dental issues. The good news though was the medical opinion that with proper care, Diore would make a full recovery.

In a follow-up interview with Turner, she told Bower that the dog had been "found in September", by her husband, and that he had brought it to her home. The state Agriculture and Markets Law requires anyone who finds a stray animal to report it to authorities within 10 days.

Turner never reported finding Diore, which led the animal control officers to charge her with the felony grand larceny and possession of stolen property counts.

The Lost Dogs Facebook page includes five other pets that have been missing for s significant period of time. This has led the animal control officers to suspect that some dogs may actually have been stolen or, like the case with Diore, found and not reported.

In a follow-up report on the Turner arrest, the officers noted that under state law, "unauthorized possession of dogs is presumptive evidence of larceny."