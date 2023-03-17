Lost dog reunited with her owner after video of it waiting outside every day goes viral

[Source]

A lost dog in Malaysia was reunited with her owner after a video of the pet waiting outside a shop in the pouring rain went viral.

The video, which was posted to TikTok by user @jimjimmie in December last year, shows the dog sitting outside a shop in Sembilan. According to the shop’s owner, the dog had been sitting outside for four days straight.

Jim, who usually records himself feeding stray animals, entices the dog to move into the shade with some food.

“Come here, dog... Come eat. Even if you don’t want to eat, please stand under the shade here,” Jim says in the video, according to SAYS.

More from NextShark: 'Not my hero anymore': Salt Bae loses super fan after brushing him off in viral video

After the video went viral, the dog’s owner, Vaani, saw the post and immediately reached out to Jim.

Vaani, a 40-year-old mother from Melaka, said her dog, Bairava, had been missing for eight months after they were separated while Vaani was recovering from a sickness.

More from NextShark: 66-year-old man in China transforms his terrace into ice rink to play hockey with grandson

According to Vaani, her family rescued the dog as a stray five years ago when Bairava was still a puppy.

“She still didn't know anything. If she fell into a drain, she wouldn't know how to get back up,” Vaani told SAYS.

When Bairava went missing, the devastated family went on a month-long search. Vaani was worried as she said her dog is very pampered and likes to sleep next to her children.

More from NextShark: Filipino Georgia Tech students go viral with a modernized folk dance performance set to Lil Nas X song

“I walked around the neighborhood while screaming her name for a month. But I never saw her,” Vaani said. “People in the neighborhood knew me, some even asked why I was being so loud.”

Story continues

Vaani drove about 2.5 miles to the location Bairava was seen loitering around after her sister stumbled across Jim’s TikTok video.

More from NextShark: Frightened Malaysian woman films TikTok video to capture the faces of the men following her

Bairava was reunited with her family at the end of last year.

“I went there and called her name... we were all crying and hugging,” Vaani said, adding that she felt blessed to welcome her into the family again.

Bairava’s story is reminiscent of an episode from the American animated television series “Futurama.”

In the episode “Jurassic Bark,” the series plays a series of flashbacks to the main character’s pet dog named Seymour, who waits in front of a pizza shop every day for 12 years in hopes of his owner returning.

The incident is also reminiscent of Hachikō, an Akita dog that lived in Japan from 1923 to 1935.

Hachikō is remembered for his remarkable loyalty to his owner. He waited for over nine years at a Shibuya train station following his owner’s death. A statue of Hachikō was erected at the station in 1934.

Hachikō’s story was adapted into the 1987 Japanese film “Hachikō Monogatari” and the 2009 American film “Hachi: A Dog's Tale.”