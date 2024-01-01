Lost dog running along Las Vegas freeway rescued by trooper

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A golden doodle who became separated from his human family is probably happy to be back home after running loose along a major Las Vegas freeway in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Trooper Kalteich rescues a dog that was running along the 215 Beltway. (Credit: Nevada State Police)

According to a social media post by Nevada State Police, the dog was spotted running along the 215 Beltway and St. Rose early Monday morning. Trooper Kalteich came to the lost dog’s rescue and reunited him with his family.

