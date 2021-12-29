'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute
People in the Joia do Atlantico village in Bahia state have to use a boat to cross roads following heavy flooding
People in the Joia do Atlantico village in Bahia state have to use a boat to cross roads following heavy flooding
For much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against COVID-19. Back then, oxygen ran low in Peru… Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo…But now - South America is the most COVID-vaccinated region in the world, according to government data collected from the ‘Our World in Data’ project. Over 63 percent of South America’s population is now fully inoculated – a higher percentage than in Europe. And while last year Brazil saw its COVID-19 death toll rise to the second-highest in the world - after the United States - the current high rate of vaccinations has caused infection and death rates to plummet. Infectious Disease Expert, Roberto Medronho: "Despite the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro is one of the most vocal leaders against the vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian population is already used to many vaccination campaigns and is being massively vaccinated." Past vaccination campaigns waged a war against smallpox, meningitis, polio and measles… and built public trust. Experts say the region’s effective public health messaging has also been key. But vaccination rates among children vary dramatically in South America… with authorities in some countries relatively slow to approve shots for minors. And experts say the region is far from out of the woods just yet, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant – which may be more adept at dodging the immunity generated by previous COVID-19 infections - spreads across the globe.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyBitcoin Slide Deepens, Extending Worst Monthly Selloff Since MayChina boosted its injection of short-term cash into the ba
These three things have to happen for the Eagles to clinch this Sunday.
Jaclyn Hill announced her engagement via Instagram. She's been dating food vlogger Jordan Farnum for more than four years.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union documented their tropical vacation with 3-year-old Kaavia on social media
Harry Potter fans will be rather disappointed to learn that Electronic Arts had almost created an...
NC State coach Dave Doeren said he "felt lied to" by UCLA officials after the Bruins bowed out of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
David Foster praised wife Katharine McPhee's post-pregnancy bikini body by posting a photo of the actress showing off her toned tummy.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
It’s no secret that after women welcome a new baby, there’s a lot of pressure to try and return to their pre-baby body. From diets and exercise plans to “transformation” photos, there are so many mixed messages women get about the joy of having a child and the immediate scrutiny over how they look post-delivery. […]
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events … The post Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for appeared first on BGR.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
The Christmas Day shooting of a fabulously wealthy Long Island couple by their hulking bodybuilder son is only the latest chapter in the saga of a family whose lives would check all the boxes for a reality cable TV show. There’s the hardworking, company-owning husband, the trophy wife matron of the house, their go-his-own-way son who strayed far from the family business, and the stately Nassau ...
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split after five months of dating over their stance on children.