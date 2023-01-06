‘We lost everything that day’: KC man sentenced in shooting spree targeting relatives

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing three people and injuring a 4-year-old in a 2018 shooting spree across south Kansas City and Raytown.

Issac J. Fisher, 39, was convicted on multiple counts of murder in a jury trial in October. In Jackson County Circuit Court Thursday, he was given three sentences of life in prison – including two without the chance of parole.

Fisher gunned down the mother of his children, his step-brother and a cousin in the killing rampage that also injured two others. Relatives said Fisher had struggled since the death of his young child. He had been incarcerated previously had trouble finding employment before the shooting.

Before Judge Patrick Campbell sentenced Fisher, multiple family members took the stand to share how Fisher’s actions had altered their lives, pleading with the judge to execute justice.

“He left a wake of anger, sadness and turmoil after the actions he committed,” said Jonisha Jennings, sister of victim Angenette Hollins. “She had goals and dreams that she will never achieve.”

Three locations, multiple victims and child witnesses

Prosecutors say Fisher targeted family members at three separate locations on Oct. 7, 2018, over the span of roughly an hour. The defendant was arrested that evening after an intensive search by police.

Witnesses told police Fisher arrived at a home on the 9000 block of Kentucky Avenue after 9:15 a.m. and began to argue with 34-year-old Hollins. The pair had two children together, one of whom died in infancy. Shortly after the argument began, a witness reported hearing four to five gunshots and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fisher was seen leaving the room with a handgun, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Not long after the first incident, Fisher kicked in the door of a home on Laurel Avenue in Raytown and drove away in a second vehicle – a white Chevrolet Traverse.

Around 9:37 a.m., Fisher drove to a home on the 5700 block of Elm Avenue in Raytown and fatally shot his step-brother, Jarrin A. Walton. A second adult and a 4-year-old were shot and injured, while a 1-year-old at the scene remained unharmed, according to prosecutors.

Story continues

Kori Weatherspoon said in court Thursday that she had been shot by Fisher, as had her daughter. What started as a normal morning of doing laundry and waiting for the Chiefs game to begin ended in gunfire. She said she and her children hid in the closet while her fiance, Walton, was gunned down by Fisher in the other room.

Prosecutors say Fisher left the scene carrying a rifle over his shoulder.

Fisher arrived at 112th Street and Eastern Avenue in Kansas City just 10:30 a.m., where he shot his cousin, Jason L. Jones. Court documents indicate a witness arrived at the home shortly after to find the victim wounded but still alive. The victim allegedly told the witness that Fisher had shot him.

‘Justice has been served’

At trial, Fisher was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder; one count of second-degree murder; six counts of armed criminal action; three counts of first-degree burglary; and two counts of felony child endangerment.

“We lost everything that day,” Weatherspoon said in her statement to the court. “I have to explain each year why their father is not there to do the father-daughter dance with them at their dance recitals … This is just a small part of what was taken away from our girls.”

Monica Yarbough, sister of Walton, told The Star Thursday that the family is at peace with the sentencing, including his mother, who died months before Walton was killed.

“I think everyone can finally rest knowing justice has been served,” she said.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch and Glenn Rice contributed to the reporting of this story.