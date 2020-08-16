'We lost everything': Grieving Beirut neighborhood struggles to rebuild

Claudette Halabi cried out from beneath the rubble of her house for an hour before she died. The neighbors couldn't save her.

PHOTO: A woman grieves alongside the coffin of Claudette Halabi, who was killed by the Beirut Port explosion, during her funeral procession in Beirut, Aug. 11, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"We kept hearing the screams. I heard her voice. But we couldn't do anything. It still hurts," said Johnny Khawand (pictured below), near the remains of her Beirut building. The thundering blast at the port earlier this month had crushed its three floors.

PHOTO: Johnny Khawand, 40, stands amongst the remains of his kitchen in his home in Karantina, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Khawand, born 40 years ago in the same neighborhood, stayed up all night for the rescue operation. Four died in that building alone, among them Claudette, a widow in her 70s he knew since he was a kid.

PHOTO: Buildings damaged by the massive Beirut port explosion in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

In one of Beirut's poorest neighborhoods, Karantina, near the port, people are still reeling from the explosion that flattened homes and killed many neighbors who felt like family.

Everyone knows everyone. Everyone cried when they recalled the explosion.

PHOTO: Abdou Batrouni sits on the balcony of his home that was damaged by the port explosion in the Karantina neighborhood of Beirut, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Two weeks later, the neighbors are struggling to find the money to rebuild, without help from the state in a city that was already deep in economic collapse.

The warehouse explosion killed at least 172 people, wounded thousands and ravaged entire districts. It shattered walls and ripped out balconies in Karantina, a neglected part of the capital.

The cluster of streets, with a slaughterhouse and a waste plant, saw one of the bloodiest massacres of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

PHOTO: Cranes surround the remains of blast site at the port in Beirut, Aug. 12, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Many said the blast did more damage in a few seconds than 15 years of war. With the wreckage at their doorsteps once more, families who have spent decades in Karantina have camped out in their apartments. They sleep on the floor or on ripped couches, without doors or windows, not sure how to go on.

PHOTO: A man looks at the remains of his home in the neighborhood of Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 12, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"I'm in a nightmare I can't wake up from. I still can't believe I'm looking at my mother's coffin," said Claudette's son, George Halabi, who flew in for her funeral.

At the church cemetery, the blast blew the doors off family mausoleums, sending up a stench that encircled mourners.

PHOTO: People attend the funeral of Claudette Halabi, who was killed in the port explosion, at a cemetery that was also damaged by the blast, in Beirut, Aug. 11, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"It's a crime against all of Lebanon," Halabi said. "My mother survived the war."

Like many Lebanese, he blamed the sectarian elite that has ruled since the war for pushing the country to ruin.

With the blast under investigation, officials have pointed to a huge stockpile of explosive material stored in unsafe conditions at the port for years.

PHOTO: Tony Matar, 68, sits on a chair in the living room of his home in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Months before the warehouse blew up, a currency crash wiped out Tony Matar's savings from his family's linens store.

"Our life's savings are in this house," said Matar, 68, whose grandfather was born in Karantina. "It was a paradise."

The shockwaves brought doors, closets and chairs crashing on his daughter, Patricia, 25. She had traveled to Beirut for her sister's wedding, and her broken bones will take months to recover.

"Every time I come back home, I relive that moment. I remember how my daughter fell and I cry," said Tony's wife, Souad, clad in black.

Her mother had died from cancer just days before. "I didn't even have time to mourn her," she said. "Can you imagine I thanked God she passed away? So that she did not have to see this."

PHOTO: Elie Batrouni, 9, lies on a bed next to a damaged window at his home in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

Abdou Batrouni, a fisherman, lost his small savings, stashed in a closet in a bedroom that was blown to pieces.

His family has relied on donations and young volunteers who flocked to help from across the country. He and others said no officials visited the district, historically a place where refugees settled, which later also became home to some Syrian families and migrant workers.

Batrouni's wife had shielded their two sons, 9 and 3 years old, with her body. They got out without a scratch, but he found one of the boys, Elie, crouched down, yelling, "I don't want to die, I don't want to die."

PHOTO: The remains of a house in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 12, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"Now if I just clap, he gets startled and bursts into tears," Batrouni said. The first night, they all slept next to each other on a mattress at the doorless entrance.

Around every corner, neighbors told stories of loss, but also bravery. A man who threw himself on his daughter needed dozens of stitches. A woman carried her elderly mother and hid her between two closets.

PHOTO: Qatfa Bassil stands by a doorway in her damaged home in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 13, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

PHOTO: A broken framed photograph of Marguerite Dirany and her husband Elie hangs on a wall in her home in Karantina, Beirut, Aug. 12, 2020. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"We all grew up together, we saw each other get married," said Hoda Jouni, who runs a mini market. "We lost everything."

'We lost everything': Grieving Beirut neighborhood struggles to rebuild originally appeared on abcnews.go.com