Lost and found: $1M lottery ticket recovered in parking lot

·1 min read

SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was able to turn his luck around after finding his missing $1 million winning lottery ticket in a parking lot — remaining where he dropped it even on a blustery afternoon.

Sparta resident Nick Slatten learned on March 11 that he won a drawing with all matching numbers on a ticket worth $1,178,746, the Tennessee Education Lottery said in a statement.

“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” said Slatten, who bought the winning ticket at a local grocery store March 10 after a day of laying tile.

Slatten rushed to his fiancée's workplace to share the news, then continued running errands, including taking his brother to buy a car part, followed by a stop for lunch.

Within an hour, Slatten went from ecstatic to panicked when he realized he didn’t have the ticket anymore.

To make matters worse, if a player loses an unsigned ticket, anyone can claim it, the lottery said. So Slatten immediately began retracing his steps, eventually leading him back to the auto parts store where he saw the ticket lying in the parking lot.

“It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” Slatten said.

He was able to retrieve the ticket — which somehow didn't get blown away — and claim his prize.

With the winnings, Slatten told the lottery he and his fiancée plan to continue working, upgrade their cars and buy a house of their own, as well as make investments. He said the couple hopes to live life without “a whole lot of worries."

Recommended Stories

  • S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

    A South Carolina senator has a proposal to make sure no federal law can ever seize guns — make everyone over 17 who can legally own a gun a member of a militia. State Sen. Tom Corbin's proposal would automatically expand membership to everyone who is over 17 and could own a gun.

  • Martha Stewart says her skin-care routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. on some days to apply a face mask

    Martha Stewart told Allure that serums, a CBD tonic, moisturizer, and foundation are also key to her daily skin-care routine.

  • 24 chicken thigh recipes that are juicy, flavorful and cheap

    Try one of these recipes for super-tender chicken thighs.

  • Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

    A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack. Mario Gonzalez said he was held in a patrol car outside the spa. The revelation, in an interview with Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language news website, follows other criticism of Cherokee County officials investigating the March 16 attack, which killed four people.

  • At least 10 killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

    This marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. within the past week, and a police officer is among the latest victims.

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Hellebuyck posts 1st shutout of season, Jets top Canucks 4-0

    Adam Lowry had two goals, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Monday night. The shutout had plenty of meaning for Hellebuyck. “It means you’ve finally perfected a game,” Hellebuyck said.

  • Marathon Bombing survivors react to death penalty update

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy compares gun violence to drunk driving in hearing after Colorado shooting: 'The answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers'

    Kennedy suggested that the issue of gun violence is overblown, after mass shootings have killed 18 people in the country in the past week.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he had actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • Prince Harry starts new job with Silicon Valley firm

    "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company.

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery-store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - on YouTube

    An expert told Insider that he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active-shooter scene and livestream it.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisFox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applaudsA jump in Social Security benefits

  • Clippers coach benches starters, down by 21, and backups lead comeback to stun Hawks

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed all his starters with the team down 21 points. From there, the bench rallied the team to a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Mike Davis is leaving the Panthers. What it means for Carolina’s running back situation

    Mike Davis started 12 games last year while Christian McCaffrey was injured.

  • Judge rules that a Capitol protester accused of attacking police with bear spray will stay in jail

    In court Monday, the Justice Department showed video of Sicknick and two other officers reacting to being sprayed by bear spray on January 6.