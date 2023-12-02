Lost & Found: Worcester store owner drives 35 miles to return wallet over holiday weekend

What started as a harmless visit to Worcester to see "The Nutcracker" at The Hanover Theatre with her granddaughter took a turn when Nancy Muller lost her wallet.

Already running late to the show, Muller felt around in her pockets and realized she did not have it with her. She figured she'd left it in her car and would have it after the show. But when she got back to her car, the wallet was not there.

"The ballet was marvelous," Muller said. "I kept putting (my missing wallet) out of my mind and wanted to assume everything was somehow going to be OK."

It was dark when she got back to her car so she drove, still without her wallet, to her home in Groton. She checked her car again when she got home, but had no luck.

She went to bed, assuming after Thanksgiving weekend she'd have to get everything in her wallet replaced.

"I knew the next day, I was going to have to make all those horrible phone calls to credit card companies," Muller said. "I was getting ready to fly to California too."

Gala Foods Supermarket on Main Street.

But on Sunday evening, her husband woke her with her missing wallet in hand, and a business card from Winston Peña, the owner of Gala Foods on Main Street in Worcester. The wallet had been left on her doorstep in Groton.

"Mr. Peña returned it to my home 35 miles away in bad weather the weekend of Thanksgiving," Muller said. "(Me and my husband) were both amazed. What a good person, you know?"

The T&G reached out to Peña but did not get a response in time for publication.

Muller had jobs that have taken her all over the world. She said she's lost her wallet in New York and gotten her purse stolen in Barcelona, neither of which ended well. Therefore, she wasn't expecting to see her wallet, let alone with all its contents still inside again.

In contacting the T&G to tell her story, Muller wanted to get Peña's attention to thank him. While she does not know the details as to how the wallet got turned in to Peña, she is thankful.

Muller said she's called the store but has not been able to speak to him.

This experience, Muller said, has restored some faith in humanity for her.

"We read about so many problems in the news these days. Whether it's local or halfway around the world, all we hear about is violence and crime," Muller said. "So it's nice and refreshing to feel good about where you live."

