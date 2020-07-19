'He saw the best in all of us': Obama, Trump, Bush, lawmakers react to Rep. John Lewis' death

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers, world leaders, organizations and celebrities are reacting to news that Rep. John Lewis, D-GA, the civil rights icon whose fight for racial justice began in the Jim Crow South and ended in the halls of Congress, has died.

Lewis, an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 along with Martin Luther King Jr., had been battling Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. The congressman was 80.

His family said in a statement Friday night that Lewis, who represented Atlanta, "was honored and respected as the conscience of the U.S. Congress and an icon of American history but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being.”

‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’: 5 lessons from the documentary that still apply today

On Saturday morning, the White House flew its flag at half-staff in honor of Lewis' death. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also ordered flags at the Capitol be lowered.

Here is a look at how he is being remembered:

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump posted a short tweet Saturday saying that he and first lady Melania Trump were "saddened" at the news of Lewis' death.

"Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family," Trump wrote.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lewis "an icon of the civil rights movement" and said he "leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten."

Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

Former President Barack Obama

"In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do," Obama wrote in lengthy tribute to Lewis. On his Inauguration Day in 2009, Obama signed a message to him “Because of you, John."

The statement continued, "He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union.

"Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders – to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise," the statement concluded.

President Barack Obama, center, walks as he holds hands with Amelia Boynton Robinson, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as they and the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga,, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement, Saturday, March 7, 2015. From front left are Marian Robinson, Sasha Obama. first lady Michelle Obama. Obama, Boynton and Adelaide Sanford, also in wheelchair. More

Former President George W. Bush

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis," Bush wrote. "As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope. And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union. America can best honor John's memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all."

Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 18, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence called Lewis a "colleague and a friend," remembering walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge next to Lewis on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

"Congressman John Lewis was a great man whose courage and decades of public service changed America forever, and he will be deeply missed," he wrote. "John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans."