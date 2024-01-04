‘We lost a good friend;’ Coweta County deputy ran over, killed by Alabama officer identified

A community is mourning the sudden death of a Coweta County deputy who was killed in the line of duty

Coweta County sheriff officials confirmed that Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed Thursday morning.

According to the investigation, Minix was involved in a chase involving a stolen car on Interstate 85 that crossed into Alabama.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is working to confirm new information throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

During the chase, Minix was run over by a Lannett, Alabama police officer. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer who hit Minix has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police confirmed the stolen car driver is in custody but have not released the driver’s name or charges.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

In addition to being a deputy, Minix was also a K9 Officer at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Minix leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

“He was a friend to everyone who knew him,” officials said. “We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend.”

