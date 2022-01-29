Lost Hiker Rescued + Dozens Of Chihuahuas: Saturday Smiles
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you are looking for the positive side of news, we are here to help. Patch has sweet Southern California stories we hope you will enjoy.
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty To Open In Culver City
Rihanna will open one of the first brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty stores in Culver City.
Video: Watch Lost Hiker's Rescue From East County Mountains
The man was lost for three days and had taken shelter in decommissioned rail tunnels.
Pageant Of The Masters Offering Artful Valentine's Day E-Cards
The Laguna Beach organization is offering virtual art-themed Valentine's Day cards for loved ones.
Laguna Beach's Pageant Of The Masters Gears Up To Go Around World
“We'll visit 17 countries in 90 minutes…. That’s what I call a ‘Bon Voyage!’” Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy said.
Chihuahuas To Spare: Riverside County Animal Control Takes In 37
"This was not an animal cruelty situation ... but a situation where someone clearly was overwhelmed with unaltered dogs," officials say.
Lost Cat In San Clemente Gets Purr-Fect Ending Thanks To OC Fire
Orange County firefighters helped rescue a runaway cat and return it to its family in San Clemente Sunday.
Man Saves 7-Foot Snake From Agoura Hills Roadway
A Mountains Recreation & Conservation Agency staff member stepped in when he saw this massive snake headed toward a busy road.
After Record Signups, Temecula Little League Urgently Needs Help
More than 1,000 players have registered this season. The league is hoping the community can help with gear and sponsorships.
Farmer's Insurance Open Underway: Schenk, Thomas, Rahm Leaders
American golfers Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk shared the lead Friday morning for Round 3 of the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
New 22-Acre Sports Park In Temecula Set For Grand Opening
A grand opening ceremony for The Sports Ranch at Sommers Bend will take place Feb. 12, and the community is invited to attend.
New Bike Lanes Could Be Coming To Palos Verdes Peninsula
The Bicycle Pedestrian Improvement Project could add bike lanes along Western Avenue. Find out more.
Pechanga Holding Job Fair, Offering $2,500 Hiring Bonuses
The recruitment fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 2-3, with interviews and possible on-the-spot job offers.
City Of Temecula Hiring Summer Workers, $500 Bonuses
The city's Community Services Department and its Aquatics team are both hiring. Candidates 15 and older are invited to apply.
Magic Key Terrace Becomes A Reimagined Respite For Annual Guests
Disneyland Resort is sprinkling some Pixie Dust on the Magic Key Terrace, an indoor/outdoor resting spot inside Disney California Adventure.
'Stars Of The Valley' Returns With Golf Tourney, Gala In 2022
Charity For Charity's 15 annual Stars of the Valley benefit expands to a weekend full of fundraising for three remarkable beneficiaries.
Northridge Locals Remember Kobe Bryant On Crash Anniversary
Locals honored the basketball legend Wednesday, the two year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and seven others.
Artist Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant With Statue At Crash Site
Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others.
Palm Springs International Airport Has Strong Pandemic Rebound
Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, but since June the airport has set records.
Orange County Birds In Photos: Smirking Red Tails, Great Egrets
This San Juan Capistrano resident photographer is giving Orange County a bird's-eye view into the lives of our feathered friends.
College Of The Desert Offering Tuition Help For Volunteers
The Palm Desert campus is participating in Californians for All College Corps, a first-of-its-kind program.
Point Vicente Interpretive Center To Reopen
Point Vicente Interpretive Center closed amid rising omicron cases in Los Angeles County and now plans to reopen.
US Air Force Picks March ARB In RivCo To Station 12 New Tankers
Once finalized, 12 Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aircraft will replace aging Air Force Reserve Command KC-135 Stratotankers.
Santa Monica’s Next Fire Chief Selected
Danny Alvarez will lead the Santa Monica Fire Department as its new Fire Chief
Lakeside High School To Continue Offering Public Library Services
The public library will continue to be operated in conjunction with the Lake Elsinore Unified School District.
Young Calabasas Football Star Makes Waves With Alabama Transfer
Jermaine Burton, who graduated from Calabasas High School in 2020, made waves with his transfer announcement Sunday.
'Footloose!' At Temecula's Community Theater Gets Rave Reviews
After 4 sold-out showings the youth cast of the 80s era "Footloose!" gave final bows to the full auditorium. "Beauty and the Beast" follows.
College Of The Desert Expansion Projects: Transparency Promised
The college is committed to moving projects forward and using public funds responsibly, officials said.
SDG&E Completes Zero-Emissions Microgrid Pilot Project
Climate change is one of the reasons the utility is focused on innovation and technology, according to SDG&E.
Historic Plaza Theatre Receives More Restoration Help
The theater, which opened in 1936 in downtown Palm Springs, was the site of film premieres, national radio broadcasts and other events.
Tribes Look To Fill Nearly 300 Positions During Local Job Fairs
Positions are open at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio and Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.
1st Legal Cannabis Retailer Coming To Winchester
On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously gave a green light to the project.
Site Sought For Another Riverside County Sheriff's Station
The new station would serve unincorporated Corona, El Cerrito, Gavilan Hills, Lake Hills, Lake Mathews, Temescal Valley and Woodcrest.
Riverside County Nonprofits Earn Over $375K In Housing Grants
These Riverside County nonprofits will have even more resources thanks to the grants from the US Dept. of Housing & Urban Development.
Food and Restaurants
Favorite Burger Pop-Up Lands Location In The South Bay
Proudly Serving is partnering with brewery Project Barley to bring its burgers to the Redondo Beach Pier.
Restaurant Week Underway In Murrieta, Wildomar
The event that began Sunday is running through Jan. 30 and features hundreds of dollars in local restaurant gift cards to be given away.
Polish Food Pop-Up Coming To Culver City
Good Pierogi is offering its first Westside pop-up at Gravlax in Culver City.
Shake Shack Opens In Culver City
Shake Shack has a new Westside location at the Westfield Culver City.
'Micro-Enterprise' Home Kitchens OK In San Diego County
There are some limitations, including that the food must be sold on the same day it was prepared, and there's an annual earning cap of $50K.
Health and Science
Kaiser Permanente to Build New 3-Story Medical Office In Wildomar
Once the new facility opens on Wildomar Trail, the Inland Valley Drive location will close.
Beach Cities Health Receives $1.13M In COVID-19 Funding From CA
Beach Cities Health District receives $1.13 million in COVID-19 funding from the state of California.
U.S. District Court Rules In Favor Of Culver City For Hero Pay
The Hero Pay Ordinance compensates essential hospital workers for their daily sacrifices and the ongoing risks and burdens on the job.
If you have an idea for a nice news story in your town, let us know. Email your story tips to autumn.johnson@patch.com.
This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch