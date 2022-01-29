Lost Hiker Rescued + Dozens Of Chihuahuas: Saturday Smiles

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you are looking for the positive side of news, we are here to help. Patch has sweet Southern California stories we hope you will enjoy.

Rihanna will open one of the first brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty stores in Culver City.

The man was lost for three days and had taken shelter in decommissioned rail tunnels.

The Laguna Beach organization is offering virtual art-themed Valentine's Day cards for loved ones.

“We'll visit 17 countries in 90 minutes…. That’s what I call a ‘Bon Voyage!’” Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy said.



"This was not an animal cruelty situation ... but a situation where someone clearly was overwhelmed with unaltered dogs," officials say.



Orange County firefighters helped rescue a runaway cat and return it to its family in San Clemente Sunday.



A Mountains Recreation & Conservation Agency staff member stepped in when he saw this massive snake headed toward a busy road.



More than 1,000 players have registered this season. The league is hoping the community can help with gear and sponsorships.



Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the first hole on the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

American golfers Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk shared the lead Friday morning for Round 3 of the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.



A grand opening ceremony for The Sports Ranch at Sommers Bend will take place Feb. 12, and the community is invited to attend.



The Bicycle Pedestrian Improvement Project could add bike lanes along Western Avenue. Find out more.

The recruitment fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 2-3, with interviews and possible on-the-spot job offers.



The city's Community Services Department and its Aquatics team are both hiring. Candidates 15 and older are invited to apply.



Disneyland Resort is sprinkling some Pixie Dust on the Magic Key Terrace, an indoor/outdoor resting spot inside Disney California Adventure.

Charity For Charity's 15 annual Stars of the Valley benefit expands to a weekend full of fundraising for three remarkable beneficiaries.

Locals honored the basketball legend Wednesday, the two year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and seven others.

A local artist commemorated the two-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others with a statue. (Courtesy of Dan Medina)

Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, but since June the airport has set records.

This San Juan Capistrano resident photographer is giving Orange County a bird's-eye view into the lives of our feathered friends.

The Palm Desert campus is participating in Californians for All College Corps, a first-of-its-kind program.



Point Vicente Interpretive Center closed amid rising omicron cases in Los Angeles County and now plans to reopen.



Once finalized, 12 Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aircraft will replace aging Air Force Reserve Command KC-135 Stratotankers.



Danny Alvarez will lead the Santa Monica Fire Department as its new Fire Chief

The public library will continue to be operated in conjunction with the Lake Elsinore Unified School District.



Calabasas High School graduate Jermaine Burton announced on Sunday his transfer from the University of Georgia to the University of Alabama. (Getty Images)

Jermaine Burton, who graduated from Calabasas High School in 2020, made waves with his transfer announcement Sunday.

After 4 sold-out showings the youth cast of the 80s era "Footloose!" gave final bows to the full auditorium. "Beauty and the Beast" follows.

The college is committed to moving projects forward and using public funds responsibly, officials said.

Climate change is one of the reasons the utility is focused on innovation and technology, according to SDG&E.

The theater, which opened in 1936 in downtown Palm Springs, was the site of film premieres, national radio broadcasts and other events.

Positions are open at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio and Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously gave a green light to the project.

The new station would serve unincorporated Corona, El Cerrito, Gavilan Hills, Lake Hills, Lake Mathews, Temescal Valley and Woodcrest.

These Riverside County nonprofits will have even more resources thanks to the grants from the US Dept. of Housing & Urban Development.



Good Pierogi will host a pop-up beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gravlax, 12400 W. Washington Blvd. (Shutterstock)





Food and Restaurants

Proudly Serving is partnering with brewery Project Barley to bring its burgers to the Redondo Beach Pier.

The event that began Sunday is running through Jan. 30 and features hundreds of dollars in local restaurant gift cards to be given away.



Good Pierogi is offering its first Westside pop-up at Gravlax in Culver City.



Shake Shack has a new Westside location at the Westfield Culver City.



There are some limitations, including that the food must be sold on the same day it was prepared, and there's an annual earning cap of $50K.





Health and Science

Once the new facility opens on Wildomar Trail, the Inland Valley Drive location will close.

Beach Cities Health District receives $1.13 million in COVID-19 funding from the state of California.

The Hero Pay Ordinance compensates essential hospital workers for their daily sacrifices and the ongoing risks and burdens on the job.

