Lost hiker rescued after wandering for 3 hours in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) and Park Police rescued a lost hiker after he had been wandering for three hours.

Pete Piringer said in a post that the hiker had been walking since 3:30 p.m. before MCFRS was dispatched at 6 p.m. Thursday to search for him along the 10 Mile Creek Trail.

(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)

(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)

MCFRS and Park Police found him at around 7 p.m. using all-terrain and utility task vehicles. The hiker did not have any injuries.

