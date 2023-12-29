Lost hiker rescued after wandering for 3 hours in Montgomery County

Anna Chen
·1 min read

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) and Park Police rescued a lost hiker after he had been wandering for three hours.

Pete Piringer said in a post that the hiker had been walking since 3:30 p.m. before MCFRS was dispatched at 6 p.m. Thursday to search for him along the 10 Mile Creek Trail.

(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)
(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)
(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)
(Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer)

MCFRS and Park Police found him at around 7 p.m. using all-terrain and utility task vehicles. The hiker did not have any injuries.

