Lost hiker uses last 4% of phone’s battery life to call for help, Hawaii officials say

A lost 28-year-old hiker used the last 4% of his phone’s battery to call 911 for help, Hawaii firefighters reported.

The hiker also told firefighters he had muscle cramps in the call at 7:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

He said he had been hiking on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail on Oahu for 3 ½ hours, firefighters said.

Dispatchers were able to obtain his geolocation from his phone despite the dying battery, according to the release.

A helicopter located the man after night fell and lowered a rescuer, who confirmed the hiker was not injured, firefighters said.

The helicopter then airlifted the hiker to safety, firefighters said. He declined further medical care. No firefighters were injured.

The Kuliouou Ridge Trail is 4.4 miles long and considered a challenging route, according to AllTrails. It rises almost 1,800 feet before peaking on the ridge’s spine with excellent views.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cell phone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

Woman gives birth on sidewalk, then drags her newborn down street, Hawaii police say

Ice chunk falls 40 feet from frozen waterfall and hits hiker below, Utah rescuers say

‘Unprepared’ hikers get lost on mountain in -10 degree wind chill, NH rescuers say