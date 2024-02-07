Lost hikers ‘hunkered down’ to spend night on frigid mountain, California rescuers say

Three experienced hikers “hunkered down” on a freezing California mountain for a night, waiting for rescuers, deputies said.

The hikers lost their way on Mount Baldy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a Feb. 6 news release.

Rescuers trekked through rain and snow for four hours before reaching them on the Bear Canyon Trail. They also hiked about 4,000 feet in elevation gain, deputies said.

The Bear Canyon Trail is 6.5 miles one way to the summit of the mountain and is considered “very steep,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The hikers were led down the mountain by the search and rescue team, and everyone was medically cleared, deputies said.

Solo hiker missing for days on snowy mountain

Another hiker is still missing on the mountain, deputies said.

Lisei Huang, 22, of El Monte set out on a hike alone around 2 p.m. Feb. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

However, she never returned. Rescuers tried to search for her that day but couldn’t find her.

Another search effort was planned for Feb. 6, but “extremely heavy snowfall” and “avalanche risks” prevented rescuers from looking for her, deputies said.

Now authorities are warning others against hiking Mount Baldy in this weather.

“The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble. Resources are stretched to their limits and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available,” the department said.

Mount Baldy is in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The mountain resort has 26 trails and four lifts for skiing and snowboarding.

Actor Julian Sands was found dead in June, months after he disappeared during a hike on the mountain, McClatchy News reported.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cellphone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

