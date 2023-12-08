He lost his home: Needy Fund helps transition to stable housing
His landlord decided to sell the property. This was rough news for a Yarmouth neighbor, living with a disability, who had called the place home for years. Finding stable and affordable housing on Cape Cod is incredibly challenging any time of year, but this unfortunate event happened during the summer, making the task even harder.
For a while, he lived in motels. But he worked hard to find new housing, and his admirable persistence paid off. He secured a new rental, and the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was there to help with assistance that smoothed the way to a stable future. The Needy Fund also pointed the way to services and programs that would help him manage ongoing expenses.
Thanks to generous contributions from donors like you, our neighbor has a secure place to live and access to resources that will help him thrive.
What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?
The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.
Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.
Needy Fund donors
The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.
Total Contributions to Date: $323,206.03
Cathy and Jack Brennan;$10,000
Kenneth and Lori Colmer;$3,000
Anonymous;$2,000
Donald Nelson;$2,000
The Heslinga Family;$1,500
In memory of John H. McIntosh;$1,500
Joe and Susan Finnemore;$1,000
In memory of Matthew from Mary and Jim;$1,000
Wilmer Hassler;$1,000
Gary and Ellen Tratt;$1,000
In memory of Lisa;$750
Terri and Fred Clark;$500
Merry Christmas. In memory of our sister, Eileen Keough;$500
Katherine and Harry Alverson;$500
Iris and Estelle;$500
In memory of the Dunn and Ryer families;$500
In lieu of Christmas gifts for my great nieces and nephews. Merry Christmas! Love Auntie Deb;$500
In honor of the Staff of the Hyannis Cardiovascular Center from Lawrence McAuliffe;$500
Kimberly Norgren;$500
Sophie O'Donnell;$500
John and Ann Reeves;$500
Dennis and Marisa Devine;$500
Linda and John Trimble;$300
Paul and Janis Donlan;$300
Nancy Gibbons;$300
Michael and Jodi Raher;$250
Mary and Bob B.;$250
In memory of Frances Lenore Driscoll;$250
In memory of Bob and Rita Powers;$250
Dan and Lisa Desmarais;$250
Anonymous;$250
Christie Turner;$250
Jean and Thomas Planert;$250
Marcia Dalbey and Joanne Verlinden;$250
In memory of my sister Susan Shubra from Virginia Barath;$225
John Handrahan;$100
Jennifer and Evan Perry;$50
Jeanne Lovering;$100
Adele Ackell;$100
Anne DeSimone;$150
Cheryl Cooke;$100
Antoinette Bevans;$100
John and Carolyn Caron;$100
Catherine and Richard White;$100
In memory of Roberta A. Booze';$25
In memory of Bob Dillan. He loved his life on the Cape. We miss you more each year. Love Joan and Emily;$25
Wayne and Linda Anish;$100
In memory of Jane D. Powers;$200
Lloyd and Linda George;$100
Anonymous;$30
Salty Broad Studios Mini Sessions;$150
Mary Chamberlain;$100
Janet Wise;$50
Frank and Kathleen Niejadlik;$100
Herb and Dianne Lerner;$100
Harry and Jeana Ellis;$100
In memory of Jo and Fred Scarlata;$100
Elaine Ryan;$150
William and Diane Coyle;$30
In memory of Mom & Dad Proto and Mom & Dad Brown;$100
Paul Maher;$100
In loving memory of Donald and Kevin Roycroft;$50
Mary Lenihan;$100
In memory of Mom & Dad Purmort;$50
Anonymous;$100
Douglas and Brenda Robinson;$50
In memory of Helen, Harry, John Bigelow, Flora, John Culp and David W. from Richard and Carolyn Bigelow;$100
In memory of Bob;$25
Marilyn Hull;$50
John and Janeth Eby;$100
Alicia Buccino;$50
In honor of Sallie Irwin and in memory of Harry B Irwin;$50
In memory of Ted White from Lucy White;$100
Mary Smith;$50
Karyn Kuhn and Mark Fletcher;$100
In memory of Mr. and Mrs Paul Normand; Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Ward;$200
Anonymous;$200
Mildred Boyes;$30
In memory of Doreen Igoe, miss you mum;$25
In memory of Charles and Sonya Davis from Dawn McNally;$50
Eleanor Quealey;$200
William and Judith Barnatt;$100
Marie Woodard;$15
In memory of Cora and Roy and Jeanne and Walter;$100
Judith Partelow and Thom Slayter;$150
Rita Klopfenstein;$90
Anonymous;$25
In memory of Margaret Bexley;$100
In Memory of Neely Elizabeth Loucks;$40
In memory of Rita Schineller.Happy 90th Birthday in Heaven Mom;$90
In memory of Emmie;$50
David and Ann Schissler;$50
In memory of Mimi;$100
Deborah M. Burgess;$50
Carole Lavallee;$50
Sheila Flood;$100
Daniel and Margaret Sullivan;$100
Jane Behan ;$20
Michele Pregent;$20
West Yarmouth Congregational Church Missions;$200
Alexena McKay;$100
Elizabeth ONeill;$50
Anonymous;$50
James Gray and Lynda Ryan;$50
Tracy C. Johnson;$50
In memory of Thomas and Martha Wenzel. Love and miss you very much. Debby;$100
In memory of my parents;$100
In Memory of Taylor Mac McIntyre;$100
Marcella Simon;$25
Anonymous;$25
In loving memory of Helen and Ken Little from Stephen Little;$150
Madonna Tasha;$50
Janette Bearse;$100
In memory of Bob Stead;$100
Todd and Robin LaFleur;$100
Colleen Gallagher;$50
Eileen Kelley;$50
Walter and Janet Baran;$200
Julia Kreisinger Henker;$25
Gerald MacEachern;$50
In memory of Craig Kirker;$100
In memory of Sheila and Ross Osler from Alician V. Quinlan;$100
Brian and Laurie Hamilton;$50
Robert and Pat Lavery;$100
In memory of Sarah Comolli;$50
Anonymous;$25
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps Yarmouth man secure affordable housing