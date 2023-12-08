He lost his home: Needy Fund helps transition to stable housing

His landlord decided to sell the property. This was rough news for a Yarmouth neighbor, living with a disability, who had called the place home for years. Finding stable and affordable housing on Cape Cod is incredibly challenging any time of year, but this unfortunate event happened during the summer, making the task even harder.

For a while, he lived in motels. But he worked hard to find new housing, and his admirable persistence paid off. He secured a new rental, and the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was there to help with assistance that smoothed the way to a stable future. The Needy Fund also pointed the way to services and programs that would help him manage ongoing expenses.

Thanks to generous contributions from donors like you, our neighbor has a secure place to live and access to resources that will help him thrive.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date: $323,206.03

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps Yarmouth man secure affordable housing