He lost all his limbs serving in Afghanistan. Travis Mills now helps other injured vets

FRAMINGHAM — After a quadruple amputation, an Army veteran who gives back to other disabled vets visited Framingham this week to continue spreading his message: There's still fun and cool things you can do.

With his good humor, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills spoke to a crowd of about 50 people Wednesday at La Cantina Italiana.

Mills, 36, spoke of his organization, the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit that provides rest and relaxation to injured combat veterans at a barrier-free resort in central Maine. He told the Daily News that the foundation, established in 2013 with a $5,000 donation, offers many recreational activities for disabled veterans and their families.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and "recalibrated warrior" Travis Mills, of the Travis Mills Foundation, spoke Wednesday night at La Cantina Italiana Restaurant in Framingham. The foundation offers injured combat veterans and their families recreational activities at a relaxing retreat. Behind him is a picture of the Travis Mills Foundation retreat in Mt. Vernon, Maine.

What the Travis Mills foundation does

"We teach them how to do things like archery, horseback riding, there's dog sledding in the wintertime," Mills said. "There's so many activities that we're able to show them but also it's about the whole family unit and when you give a veteran that's been through a physical injury like paralyzation or amputation like myself, the chance to realize that life goes on, there's still activities you can do together no matter what obstacles you face, it's life-changing."

Mills and his wife, Kelsey, focus on giving back to post-9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service. Through the foundation, veterans and their families get all-inclusive and all-expenses paid vacations to the Mt. Vernon, Maine, retreat, originally built by makeup pioneer Elizabeth Arden. While there, they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veterans and their families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation.

Mills became inspired after his own healing process

Mills became a quadruple amputee in April 2012, after he was critically injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries.

Mills embarked on an intensive recovery process to learn how to use his prosthetics, including re-learning how to walk and drive. He also got to partake in other recreational activities, such as horseback riding, skydiving and downhill mountain biking.

Travis Mills, right, a retired Army staff sergeant who became a quadruple amputee while fighting in Afghanistan in 2012, hams it up with Lee Mencoboni, owner of La Cantina Italiana Restaurant, in Framingham, Jan. 17, 2024. Mills spoke to a crowd of about 50 people Wednesday night at an event hosted by Chris and Heidi Zizzi.

"I realized that I could still do things adaptively with my family," Mills told the audience. "And I realized, because of my injuries, my wife got to go on these trips with me through the hospital." He and his wife realized they can still do things as a family (they have a son and a daughter), and decided to start the Travis Mills Foundation.

"In truth, I lost the chance to serve my country, and it was the greatest job I ever had, but we can still serve it in a different way," Mills said.

Mills Foundation teaches combat veterans, first responders to 'struggle well'

Currently, the foundation offers several programs, including its family programing, as well as its Warrior PATHH (Progressive & Alternative Training for Helping Heroes) program, which teaches combat veterans and first responders how to “struggle well” and achieve post-traumatic growth.

"The changes that we're able to make for these families is just incredible," Mills said. "We're able to show them (how) to get off the sidelines, it's barrier-free and no matter what your injuries were or what your disability happens to be, we'll make it work. We have spouses that come, and the best conversation I overheard was one wife tell another that 'this is the first time I've seen my husband be himself and acting like the guy that I married.'"

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and "recalibrated warrior" Travis Mills, of the Travis Mills Foundation, spoke Wednesday at La Cantina Italiana Restaurant in Framingham, Jan. 17, 2024.

Zizza, who sits on the board of directors of the foundation, recalled reading the guest book while at the resort, including an entries that read "date night was the best" and "my husband talked to me for the first time like my husband."

"I didn't fall asleep, and I read through it all, and I knew right there the calling for the Travis Mills Foundation was right for me," Zizza said.

How to get involved with the Travis Mills Foundation

To apply for volunteer opportunities, which include things like housekeeping, meals and gardening, visit travismillsfoundation.org. The website also has information on how to donate to the foundation, lists upcoming events and includes a foundation wishlist.

"(The program) does change lives, it saves marriages — if you guys don't help, people's lives are ruined," Mills joked to the audience.

The event was hosted by Chris Zizza, president of Westwood-based C&R Flooring, and his wife, Heidi, a Realtor at MDM Realty Inc. in Framingham

